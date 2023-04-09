'Vape enforcement squads' unveiled in tough new £3 million action to halt sales to under-18s

Vapes have been confiscated in Sandwell

The tough new government measures initiative will see a new the enforcement squad target retailers who disobey the rules.

The move is being welcomed by traders, customers and councils.

The squad will be led by town hall Trading Standards teams, which will share knowledge and intelligence across regional networks and councils to carry out specific projects, such as test purchasing in convenience stores and vape shops.

It will also produce guidance to help businesses and will have the power to remove illegal products from shops.

John Wright, owner of Vape Inn Ltd, in Hawes Road, Fullbrook, Walsall, said: "It's a good thing for the Government to do as it hurts independent vape shops to no end.

"The dangerous part is people getting hold of these vapes that are regulation milligramme, but have over the regulated amount of puffs in them.

"People don't know how much they are consuming and some illegal vapes can have anything in them, which is obviously where the danger is.

"The thing is is that the Government may start targeting the vape shops like myself and all we are trying to do is sell vape products safely and educate where it's needed. We actually try to educate everyone that comes in on what's safe and what isn't and help them to quit smoking.

"The Government needs to target these smaller corner shops that are selling disposable vapes under the counter to absolutely everyone, that's where the real danger is."

A shop was found with illegal disposable vapes that have been seized by Trading Standards

Natalie Hart, 31, a public relations officer, from Birmingham, told the Express & Star: "I was hospitalised for a few days with water on the lungs and the doctors said that it may have been bought on by vaping.

"It can be a really dangerous habit if not done safely and these kids that are using these illegal ones just puff on them like they're harmless.

"I actually watched one friend buy a disposable vape pen and use it during the night that we were out. She felt terrible after. I can only imagine how the unregulated ones can hurt people., especially younger people.

"There needs to be more of a government focus on the sale of these illegal vape pens."

In Staffordshire, almost seven per cent of businesses failed test purchases for underage sales of vaping devices last year.

Responding to the announcement, Staffordshire County Council said: "Any move to protect children in this county from being able to access vapes is obviously welcome. We hope we can use the special squad to really crack down on under age vape sales."

Last year 2,033 illegal vapes with an estimated value of between £15,000 and £20,000 were seized at Steve’s News, in Stourbridge Road, in Halesowen, prompting Dudley trading standards to add conditions to the shop's licence, including staff training and sales of e-cigarettes.

In Smethwick, 228 items of illegal vapes worth £2,000 were seized from a shop also following an inspection.

Health Minister Neil O’Brien is expected to announce the initiative in a speech on Tuesday at the Policy Exchange.

Mr O'Brien said: “Smoking kills, so our priority is to prevent people smoking, and support them to quit. We remain committed to our ambition to be smoke free by 2030.

“However, while vaping is a preferable alternative to smoking for adults, we are concerned about the rise in youth vaping, particularly the increasing use of disposable vaping products.

“The new illicit vapes enforcement squad will work across the country and clamp down on those businesses who sell vapes to children – which is illegal – and get them hooked on nicotine.