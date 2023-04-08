Special tea party gives hospice patient precious time with his grandchildren

Lung cancer patient Andy Jenvey with his grandchildren at the Goscote Hospice

Walsall Healthcare’s Well Wishers was able to support the wishes of lung cancer patient Andy Jenvey, aged 58, who was staying at Goscote Hospice and sadly died on March 21.

The Walsall grandfather-of-four, with another grandchild on the way, had requested a tea party for him and his family.

Well Wishers was more than happy to oblige and organised this special get-together with support from local businesses.

Lisa Jenvey, Andy’s daughter, said: “The tea party was great, especially for the grandchildren, as it was the last time they got to see Grandad as himself before his health started to deteriorate.

“If I could describe Dad’s personality it would be that he was a wind-up, he loved joking with all of us! But he was also the type of person who would help anybody.

“It’s was lovely having that time together and really celebrating him.

“The staff at Goscote Hospice have been fabulous, everyone has been so nice so I just want to thank them for all they have done as well as the charity and local businesses who helped organise the tea party. It meant a lot to us, and I know it meant a lot to my dad.”

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust fundraising manager Georgie Westley said: “It gives us great pleasure to know we were able to support Andy’s last wishes. As a charity we do all that we can to provide the best experience possible for our patients and families.

“A huge thank you to Amrik Singh (Vibrant Networks), Richard Scandrett (Drain Doctor Plumbing and Heating) and Laura Andrews (Community Champion Morrisons Willenhall) for providing presents for the grandchildren to have at the tea party.”