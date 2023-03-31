Work starts on mental health hospital in Wolverhampton which will create more than 100 jobs

Work has started on a hospital in Wolverhampton to support men who are struggling with their mental health

The facility will be run by Cygnet Health Care, one of the largest UK providers of health and social care services which supports individuals with mental health needs, learning disabilities and autism.

The 32-bed hospital, on Wolverhampton Road, will comprise of two wards, that will provide specialist mental health services for men.

The building work began earlier this year and it is expected that the hospital will be open to patients by March next year

Dr Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Health Care, said: “It is our priority to ensure those suffering with their mental health get the very best support they need.

"Cygnet’s new hospital in Wolverhampton will complement the range of mental health services we already deliver in the area and we are delighted that we will soon be able to support more people who need our help.

“The setting has been designed with wellness in mind, providing a safe and comfortable environment to promote successful recovery.

“We will support men suffering mental health issues and our specially trained staff will provide therapeutic support that focuses on improving each individual’s quality of life.

“Our aim is to understand and support those in our care, to help build their resilience and enable them to return to a healthy and fulfilling life.”

The new hospital is just four miles from Sedgley House and Sedgley Lodge, both run by Cygnet Health Care.

The services, rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission, offer a 34 bed high dependency inpatient rehabilitation service for men with complex needs.

Facilities will include onsite car parking, a garden, en-suite bedrooms, therapy rooms, a multi-faith room, a gym, treatment rooms, communal lounge, dining room, quiet lounge and meeting rooms.

The new roles created will include health care professionals, clinicians, nurses, catering, domestics and admin staff.

Cygnet is a partner to the NHS providing mental health care across a range of services around the country.

The provider says the impact of the Covid pandemic has seen a rise in the number of people suffering with their mental health and it is expected there will be high demand for the services offered at the new hospital.

Dr Romero added: “The current demand nationally is surging and with that increase in need for specialist mental health services, we want to be part of the solution and work together with the NHS to provide the best treatment and facilities to help people on their recovery journey.

“The new hospital will be purpose-built to meet the latest NHS specifications for improving mental health.