Dudley Parkinson's group under threat due to lack of volunteers

Enjoying a cup of tea at the carers support group is Catherine Pritchard, Sandra Holmes and Sue Aldridge

The Brierley Hill branch, which has been running for 38 years, was unable to host its usual monthly meet-up for March and has branded April a "question mark".

It requires six volunteers to run the group sufficiently, but currently only has three, who say they are feeling "jaded" as a result of increasing responsibilities.

Sue Aldridge, 75, who helps to run the group, said: "I absolutely love it here, everyone knows everyone, we have a bit of playful banter and it gives the carers a bit of security to know that we can look after them.

"Without the volunteers, ultimately we don't have a branch. We cancelled the meet-up in March and it could be a question mark for April."

The branch is looking for people to undertake various responsibilities including keeping the register, talking with the carers and helping to clear up.

Treasurer Pam Jones said there is not enough volunteers to support the branch

Pam Jones, 78, who is treasurer at the group, added: "We are currently subsidising the group because what we charge doesn't cover the cost. But it's not a lack of funds, it's a lack of people – there is not enough to sufficiently support the branch.

"If it closed, it would take away an area of support these people don't get anywhere else. Parkinson's is a very lonely illness, it goes on for a long time in most cases and is very wearing for the sufferer and the carer.

"Volunteering is very worthwhile, it's a commitment to people who are going to become less able. There is an emotional toll, but it is very rewarding to be able to support carers and the clients."

The Brierley Hill branch hosts exercise classes every fortnight to help keep those living with Parkinson's mobile

The group, who meet at Brierley Hill Methodist Church, on Bank Street, host monthly gatherings at the site as well as exercise classes for those affected by the condition, costing £2 and a support group for carers.

David Melhuish, 79, who is a carer for his wife Elaine, added: "It's nice for Elaine to come here because she is getting the exercise and relating with other people which is a good thing. It's the same with the carers group, we talk about the problems we have together.

"We are going to miss the monthly meetings because of the social side of it, it's a shame if it folds and won't be there anymore."