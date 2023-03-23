£30m to improve heating systems at Black Country hospitals

New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton

The government funding has been awarded to Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and will be used to install air source heat pumps at the region's hospitals and service buildings.

Hospitals to benefit include New Cross and West Park in Wolverhampton, Walsall Manor, and Sandwell General Hospital, as well as a West Midlands Ambulance Service training academy and hospital hub.

The energy efficiency of buildings will also be improved through the installation of measures including LED lighting, double glazing, cavity wall insulation and high efficiency motors.

Solar panels will also be installed at Sandwell General Hospital to provide a source of renewable energy.

The £31.4m funding – which is the biggest for any hospital trust in the country – is aimed at cutting down carbon emissions in public buildings and has been welcomed by MPs across the region.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson, said: "We are on a mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from public sector buildings by 75 per cent by 2037, which is why I am delighted that the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust has received more than £31 million through this scheme to fund heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures.

"Facilities such as West Park Hospital in my own constituency provide an invaluable service to many of our local residents, and this funding will enable to drive down on their carbon emissions as we move towards greater energy independence in the UK."

The funding comes on top of £17.8m for the decarbonisation of homes in the West Midlands.

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson, said: "I'm delighted to see Government funding to help homes with energy-efficiency and this massive funding boost for upgrades at New Cross Hospital. I'll continue pushing for more funding for a variety of projects in Wolverhampton North East.