Miracle boy creates colouring books for youngsters in hospital

Haris Mockbill

Haris Mockbill, who was delivered at 24 weeks and three days, weighing 750g, has crafted the books with the help of his mum and donated them to the neonatal unit at City Hospital, Birmingham, where the nurse who cared for him now works.

The youngster now aged four, spent 94 days on a neonatal unit.

But he defied the odds and ever since his birth, mum Ellie Barr, from Birmingham, vowed to give back to the NHS.

Haris Mockbill when he was born

She said: “It was such a difficult time for us as a family, we’d constantly be in and out of hospital. We experienced a very tough journey with lots of ups and downs.

“When Haris was discharged, we knew we wanted to give back to the NHS, which we have done every year since then. From raising money, creating new mummy bags to raffling prizes, we’ve made it our mission to help others.

“This year, I wanted to do something a little different, and now that Haris is older, I thought it would be a nice opportunity to involve him.

“He enjoys drawing, so we turned his illustrations into a colouring book for children – the idea being that it would give siblings of sick babies something to do in the hospital.

“Whilst we were visiting Haris in hospital, there wasn’t much to do for his older brother Elias, who was 19 months at the time.”

But the goodwill doesn’t stop there – Ellie and family have also made kind donations to the nurses who were a huge part of their journey.

She added: “We started creating packs including notebooks and stationery for the amazing staff to show our gratitude.

“The care given by the whole team, particularly Stacey Shaw, who gave Haris his first ever bottle on the neonatal unit, helped get us through such a challenging time.

"She has always supported us and is amazing at what she does.”

Stacey, matron for the neonatal unit at City Hospital, which is run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, added: “I worked closely with Haris and his family as he was born premature, poorly and very tiny. But I always knew he was mighty.

“The family have always stayed in close contact with me. I have since moved hospitals and I’m elated that they have very kindly started supporting the staff, families and babies that I work with at City Hospital.