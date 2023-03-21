Notification Settings

Free toothbrushes and toothpaste for Wolverhampton amid 'issues in accessing regular NHS dentist care'

By Thomas Parkes

Free toothbrushes and toothpaste will be given out to those who need them most in Wolverhampton through a £40,000 scheme by council and health bosses.

The Bilston Strengthening Families Hub, one of the locations where people will be able to get free toothpaste and toothbrushes
The items will be distributed to people and families via charities, food banks, religious places of worship, warm spaces, Strengthening Families hubs and libraries.

The scheme has been launched through a partnership between Wolverhampton Council and NHS England in a bid to promote healthy behaviour and tackle tooth loss.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Poor oral health can lead to pain and discomfort, and the impact can last a lifetime.

"We know that access to regular NHS dental care is challenging in a lot of areas at present, including in Wolverhampton, and that NHS England is continuing to work to recommission local dental services wherever possible,

“In addition, the cost-of-living crisis is significantly impacting on people’s finances and, for many the purchasing of toothbrushes and toothpaste may be lower down their list of priorities.

"So preventing tooth decay in the first instance has never been more important.

“Most oral diseases can be prevented or managed by healthy behaviours like enjoying a healthy balanced diet and cleaning teeth and gums effectively, using a quality toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste.

"We are pleased to have been able to secure £40,000 in funding which will enable us to provide toothbrushes, toothpaste and oral health information to those that are most in need over the next 12 months."

