For the next four weeks, from the hours of 1pm-7pm daily, a maximum of two visitors can see patients on wards B7 and D7.

Ward B7 is for head and neck patients and D7 is for general surgery.

Visitors are asked to arrive on the wards between the designated times, while observing necessary infection prevention measures.

They are encouraged to use hand gel, plus masks – when asked to – by the wards, and avoid visiting if they have a temperature, cough, infectious disease or diarrhoea and vomiting.

Inpatient visiting to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust has been on a controlled basis via a booking system throughout 2022-23 following the easing of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will continue on many wards.

Booking can be done by calling 01902 481868 or online.

Bookings will only be accepted on the day of a visit.