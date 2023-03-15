£20m secured for Bilston health hub after Government 'change of heart'

A computer generated aerial view of what the proposed Bilston Health and Wellbeing Hub could look like

The cash was announced as part of the Chancellor's Budget and will see a new health and wellbeing hub built to support thousands of residents.

It comes after the city council and Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden saw their initial bid from the Levelling Up Fund rejected earlier this year.

The hub, which will cost £32m in total, has been earmarked for land next to WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams and will also include improvements to public space around the town's bus station.

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, Labour's Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said he welcomed the Government's "change of heart".

"I backed a bid for £20m funding for Bilston in the Levelling Up bid round recently but it was refused," he said.

"This change of mind from the Government will mean we can now tackle some of the deep health inequalities in the area and improve the market which is the economic heart of Bilston."

The scheme was one of two in the city that were rejected by ministers in January, the other being the green innovation corridor around Springfield.

Jane Stevenson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East, said she remained determined to get the project off the ground.

She said: "I am happy to welcome another huge £20m regeneration pot for Wolverhampton. I will continue to work towards securing funding for the green innovation corridor."

Wolverhampton has now received two chunks of levelling up cash, after Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson helped land £20m for the city learning quarter.