Pauline Bennett, who is organising the charity event Sing Ya Bra Off in Wolverhampton

The Sing Ya Bra Off charity event is being organised alongside the breast cancer awareness group Against Breast Cancer, as a way to raise funds for the research of the often fatal illness.

The event is being organised by former Big Brother star Pauline Bennett, better known by her stage name, Jazzi P, who started the unique fundraiser after trying to think of fun and weird ways to raise awareness.

Ms Bennett, 58, from Wolverhampton, said: "This is just one really fun way to raise awareness about breast cancer and help people who may not be able to afford bras due to the cost-of-living crisis.

"We collected around 1,000 bras last year and it would be great if we could top that in 2023, but I would be grateful for anything that we get, to be honest, we understand that money is tight right now."

The event will feature various guests and performers, including comic Sistareen, and a karaoke session.

Ms Bennett said: "This is going to be a great open-mic karaoke night, all you have to do is bring a spare bra in to donate and you will get free entry.

"We aren't pocketing any money from these events and everyone has been so kind in donating what they can. It is going to be a really good night."

The bras will be recycled, depending on condition, with still usable items being donated to women in need.

Ms Bennett added: "This is really unique because, for every one ton of bras we get, Against Breast Cancer gets £700 to put into research into breast cancer."

The event was due to take place last week but was cancelled due to bad weather. It will now take place at 7.30pm on Thursday (March 16) at the Purity Venue and Bar on Pitt Street, Wolverhampton.