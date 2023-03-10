'End of an era' as devoted Wolverhampton paediatrician dies aged 81

Doctor Janet Anderson

Dr Janet Anderson passed away on March 3 after a lifetime of helping others and endeavouring to improve children's health services.

The paediatrician of 29 years lived in Penn with her husband Lawrence Anderson and had two sons, one of whom followed in her footsteps by becoming a paediatrician.

Mr Anderson said: "She was a great wife and a very busy wife. She was also a great mother."

Dr Anderson qualified as a doctor in 1965 and was one of the first female doctors in the region to have a personal part-time senior registrar post, otherwise known as a supernumerary, approved.

She came to Wolverhampton in 1978 and then completed her training in Bath, before returning to Wolverhampton in the 1980s as a full time consultant.

Although specialising in endocrinology, mainly in diabetes, she was an exceptionally astute general paediatrician, often called upon for second opinions in puzzling cases.

She had a high work ethic, always wanting always to “make a difference” and her clinical practice firmly had her patients as first priority.

Dr Anderson led in the paediatric department by example and encouraged others to follow the same approach.

She has been described as empathic and compassionate towards both her patients and colleagues. In addition, she gave generously of her free time to run the British Dietetic Association residential summer camps for children with diabetes.

Dr Babu Kumararatne, a consultant neonatologist and former colleague of Janet, said: “Janet was instrumental not only in setting up the neonatal service at New Cross Hospital but helped to get it to a level three status.

"Knowing that I did not have any relatives close by at the time, I was invited for a meal in the Christmas season during which time I got to know her family too.”

Dr Anderson was also a highly rated teacher of undergraduates, post-graduates and GPs. She mentored, supported and helped develop many junior doctors, a vast number of whom remember her with gratitude.

She did the same for so many consultant colleagues, some of whom went on to take regional and national roles in children’s health, or the wider NHS.

Dr Anderson set up the Child Health Surveillance course for GPs when the Government wanted family doctors to take on this work.

Her knowledge of the needs of children’s health services, and health services in general, was respected widely by hospital managers.

Dr Anderson's diligent work extended outside of the NHS, as she was also a trustee of Compton Hospice, chair of the Governors at Penn Hall Special School and became a lay preacher in her local Methodist Church.

After her retirement from clinical practice she continued to strive to make things better. She was invited to join the Board of Directors of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust so she could continue to help shape the delivery of health care.

Dr Anderson was heavily involved with the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and her passion was to improve standards of care for children through education and training.

She held many roles including Wolverhampton Tutor, West Midlands Regional Advisor, and National Officer for Training.

Furthermore, she established Wolverhampton as a centre for postgraduate exams both for GPs and paediatricians.

She helped develop the new format for the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health clinical exam and travelled extensively overseas teaching and examining paediatricians. She was held in high regard by the overseas examination centre staff.

Daniel Crane from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said: “I cannot think of many people who have contributed so much for the exam over my time at the college.

“She was a lovely lady, a great source of wisdom and experience, a true professional and very giving of her time and dedicated to her work.”

A motion text in the Commons upon her retirement said: “That this House heartily thanks Dr Janet Anderson for more than 30 years of selfless service principally to the children of Wolverhampton but also to children around the world; notes her contributions as a consultant paediatrician, overseeing the expansion of paediatric services in the city from four consultants to 12.”

In retirement Dr Anderson continued to work for the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health as a senior examiner and became principal examiner for the Far East.

She was involved in the development of the online exams during Covid and afterwards continued to lead the scenario writing for the development station until illness prevented her from being actively involved.

Dr Anderson did all these roles, and others, each to a high standard and simultaneously. She led from the front and encouraged by example for all to follow.

She will be remembered by many paediatricians and non-paediatricians, nationally and internationally.

Dr Derso, a retired paediatrician, said: “Janet was fond of saying ‘It’s the end of an era’ when a senior children's doctor working in the hospital or in the community retired or died subsequently.

“Her own passing can definitely be said to be the end of an era.”

Dr Anderson leaves behind her husband Lawrence, sons Nicholas and Mark, and grandchildren Lizzie, Charlotte, Ben, Georgina and Florence.

Her funeral will be held on March, 23, at 11am, at Beckminster Methodist Church, Birches Barn Road, WV3 7BQ. All are welcome to attend but please note there is very limited parking.