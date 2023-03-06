Face-to-face GP appointments in the Black Country rise by nearly 20 per cent in two years

The latest figures for GP access show that 609,685 appointments took place in January, up from 541,146 in December 2022.

Of these, 46 per cent took place on the same day and 73 per cent of appointments were face-to-face – up from 54 per cent compared to January 2021.

It follows widespread criticism from patients who said they had struggled to get appointments with their doctor in person during the pandemic, and after restrictions lifted.

Dr Salma Reehana, a GP in Wolverhampton, said demand for GP services continued to rise and NHS teams were working "harder than ever" to ensure patients get the care they need.

“We are proud of our primary care colleagues who have embraced technology and new ways of working, enabling us to provide more primary care appointments in our system than ever before, despite a fall in the number of GPs," she said.

“There isn’t one type of appointment that suits all patients and GPs in the Black Country have adapted to provide patients with alternative methods of accessing services via telephone and online consultations, whilst continuing to offer face-to-face appointments when clinically appropriate.

“Many GP practices now have a range of health professionals and trained clinicians available who can also diagnose and treat health conditions. This ensures patients see the right person at the right time more quickly and allows GPs to spend more time with patients with the greatest needs.

“Additional GP appointments are now also available on evenings and weekends, giving patients more choice and flexibility for routine, bookable appointments to fit in with their busy schedules and family commitments."

Nearly half of all appointments were with other trained health professionals such as practice nurses, advanced nurse practitioners and pharmacists, according to the statistics.

The figures also revealed that patients failed to attend six per cent of appointments and did not cancel.

Dr Reehana added: “More than 36,000 appointment slots were missed in January across the Black Country. These slots are incredibly precious, especially as demand for appointments

remains high, so we would encourage those who no longer need an appointment to make every effort to cancel in advance so somebody else can have the slot.”

She also encouraged patients to seek the right help, adding: “It’s important that people know their GP is open and here for them, so I would encourage anyone who needs help to come forward.

"However, please help us help you by choosing the correct service for you. For any minor illnesses, your local pharmacist should be your first port of call.

"Pharmacists are trained medical professionals and can help recognise and treat many common illnesses.