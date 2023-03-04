Daisy Roberts and David Hopson are appealing for donations to fund their IVF treatment

Daisy Roberts and David Hopson’s son, Rory, suffered a bleed on the brain and sepsis after being born prematurely at 24 weeks on January 18 in 2018.

He weighed one pound and four ounces, and his parents made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support on February 3 when he was just 16 days old.

And now the Willenhall couple, who have been trying to conceive for five years, are hoping to raise £10,500 to fund three rounds of IVF treatments.

Daisy, who works as triage nurse for a 111 responder, said: “It would mean everything to us – this is our only option of being able to bring our own baby home, because we didn’t get the chance before so it’s our dream.

“The donations so far have been amazing, there are people who don’t know me or David at all and I think that’s when you learn how generous people are as it’s money they don’t have to give us, but they are choosing to."

The couple are unable to receive treatment for IVF on the NHS due to the pregnancy of their son, who was treated at New Cross Hospital’s neonatal unit after Daisy suffered “strong stomach pains”.

The 30-year-old, who worked in the A&E department at the Wolverhampton hospital until 2021, said: “One of the doctors said I needed to go to the delivery room – they took Rory straight away, I didn’t get to see him, I think David just had a quick glance of him.

“Me and David said from the start it would have been selfish of us to keep him, so we made the decision to turn off his life support – the hospital were brilliant they paid for his funeral and everything.

“I don’t think people realise how common it is until you go through it, you hear of the women who have gone through IVF or have lost a baby and it needs to be spoken about more.” The pair are also not eligible for NHS treatment due to David, 32, having a daughter from a previous relationship, meaning they have to pay privately for the procedure. They failed their first round in July of last year which they funded “paycheque to paycheque”.

They have raised raised £690 in just over a week since launching the fundraiser, but still need £9,000 more to hit their target.