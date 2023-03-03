MP hails opening of £40 million Walsall urgent care centre

Eddie Hughes outside the department.

The new two-storey development at Walsall Manor Hospital offers almost 5,000 square metres of additional clinical space.

The emergency department team moved into the facility on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with the first patients arriving shortly afterwards.

Eddie Hughes, MP for Walsall North, hailed the work of people who made the scheme a reality – having been a regular visitor to the site during construction.

He said: "I'm pleased to have secured the funding, but making the project a reality has been a tremendous team effort.

“It's taken a long time to get to this stage with such a huge amount of effort by so many people, including the brilliant emergency department team, project managers, clinical directors and operations – not mention the countless staff who have had their say on how the building will work best for patients and staff

“Congratulations to all involved – it’s great to hear that the transition in to the new building went smoothly and the UECC first patients were impressed with the new facilities.”

The acute medical unit is expected to move to the centre during the day on March 9, followed by other departments, while the paediatric assessment unit will move into its home on April 26.