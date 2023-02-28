Money Matters: Take the pain out of paying for prescriptions

Paying for prescriptions can be expensive, especially if you have a long-term health condition.

England is the only one of the four UK nations that charges for prescriptions, with the current cost standing at £9.35 per item.

There are ways you can save money though, such as getting a pre-payment certificate (PPC).

It effectively works as a prescription season ticket and covers all of your NHS prescriptions within a certain timeframe, no matter how many items you need.

A PPC costs £30.25 for three months or £108.10 for a year.

It’s generally worth doing if you’re going to buy four or more prescriptions over three months, or 12 or more prescriptions over a year.

You can also pay in 10 monthly instalments if you buy an annual PPC.

It’s quickest to buy a PPC online at services.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/buy-prescription-prepayment-certificate

The certificate normally starts from the day you submit your application, unless you request otherwise.

You can also call the PPC order line on 0300 330 1341 or buy one directly from certain pharmacies.

You can receive your certificate details by email if you provide an address, print them at the end of your online application or receive the details by post, although this option might take a few days.

Once you have it, all you have to do is show your certificate details when you collect your prescription.

You can collect prescriptions straight away if your start date is immediate.

Before you buy a PPC, it’s always worth checking first if you’re eligible for free prescriptions.

Whether you get help depends on a number of things like your age, income, where you live, if you get certain benefits, if you’re pregnant and if you have a medical condition.

You’re entitled to free medicines if you’re under 16 or over 60 or you’re in full-time education and aged between 16-18.

There’s an online service which allows you to check your eligibility in just a few minutes.