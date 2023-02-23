Boy with leukaemia benefits from new hospital suite funded by £442,000 donation

Seven-year-old Riley has leukaemia and was one of the first people to try The Worrall Suite at New Cross Hospital.

The "amazing" facility built at New Cross Hospital was funded by the donation - one of the largest received by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity – from Michael Worrall, who chose to donate the money through a gift in his will.

Mr Worrall, who didn’t have any close family, was a former patient at New Cross Hospital who died on September 15, 2016 at the age of 78. His donation has funded The Worrall Suite – two new specialist cubicles to treat children with cancer on the children’s ward.

Patient Riley Weaver-Harrison was one of the first to use the new suite. Seven-year-old Riley from Cannock, has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL), a type of blood cancer that starts from white blood cells in the bone marrow which requires regular chemotherapy to control it.

He also has neutropenia, condition which means he has a low number of white blood cells and weakens the immune system.

When first diagnosed at the age of five, he missed nine months of schooling and his illness means he is more susceptible to viruses and infection.

Riley has to be monitored closely and has spent much of the last two years in hospital – a minimum of two days at a time, mostly in the Worrall Suite.

Each cubicle – which are about three times the size of the side room Riley used to have to use – is equipped like a wet room with a spacious air-conditioned bedroom and en suite, with plenty of natural light.

As the suite is away from the wards, the risk of infection is reduced, while there’s even an Xbox console to help keep young patients occupied. Like Riley, other young oncology patients benefit from the Worrall Suite.

“We’re immensely grateful for this facility and the amazing generosity of Mr Worrall,” said Riley’s mum Sara Weaver-Harrison, a therapeutic support worker.

“As soon as Riley gets to hospital, all the nurses, doctors and oncology staff joke that it’s called the ‘Riley Suite’! When he comes in, he walks to it like it’s his own – a second home.

“Before the suite was opened, Riley was in a room near the nurses’ station and struggled to sleep at night with the telephone ringing. Going there has massively changed his life and brought him some happiness.”

Rick Williams, Mr Worrall’s solicitor, of R N Williams & Co, said: “Mike was a kind, generous man who, unfortunately was struck down by cancer. He spent long and painful times in hospital, having had part of his vocal organs removed, but remained cheerful and his usual helpful self.

“He saved his earnings and wanted to make a difference. Mike instructed me to make sure any funds he left and which were surplus should be used for the benefit of the children in the cancer wards at New Cross Hospital. Mike would be very impressed at what has been done.

“I’m glad the children and their families who use the facilities are aware that a man they didn’t know wanted to make their lives better.”

The plaque on the wall of The Worrall Suite honouring donator Michael Worrall

Additional funds were used to buy educational equipment, including a laptop, for older children to occupy them during their treatment. A plaque commemorating Mr Worrall’s generous gesture was also unveiled.

Kirsty Lewis, senior matron for children’s acute services, said: “We’re so incredibly grateful for the extremely kind and generous bequest from Mr Worrall. Many of our oncology patients spend a considerable amount of time on the ward.”

“These new cubicles mean we’re able to care for them in a specially-adapted environment in their local hospital which offers them increased protection from infection while they undergo treatment.

“Our new cubicles also offer increased comfort for families with parent beds and televisions.”