Walk-in Covid vaccination boosters available till the end of March

Covid vaccination

After Sunday, February 12 booster vaccine appointments cannot be booked via the National Booking System but booster vaccines remain available at clinics until the end of March.

The flu vaccine, as well as first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, will also be available at the clinics.

Sally Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "It’s important to remember that winter isn’t over yet and with winter illnesses such as COVID-19 and flu still circulating, getting vaccinated remains the best protection against these viruses, especially for those living with a long-term health condition.

“If you are eligible for a booster, whether that’s an initial booster dose or an autumn booster, please come forward and visit our pop-up clinics while you still can. Flu vaccines, as well as first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, are also available and it’s not too late to come forward if you haven’t already done so.

“If anyone is hesitant about having a vaccine or has any questions, the pop-up clinics are an opportunity to speak to experts from the NHS in a private and confidential environment, so please do pop along even if it’s just to have a conversation.”

Wolverhampton Park Village Education Centre, Cannock Road, every Tuesday, 1pm to 7pm, every Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm, Bilston Families Hub, Market Way, every Thursday and Friday, 9am to 3pm and Bob Jones Community Hub, Bromley Street, every Thursday, 3pm to 7pm.

In Dudley there will be a clinic at Market Place, every Friday 9am until 1pm, Brierley Hill Moor Centre, Saturday, February 18, 9am to 1pm and Saturday, March 4, 9am to 1pm and Saturday, March 10 from 9am to 1pm, War Memorial, Lye, every Friday, 2pm to 6pm, Pensnett Community Centre, every Tuesday until March 28, from 2pm to 6pm.

And Green Park Community Centre, every Wednesday until March 29, 3pm to 7pm, Sledmore Community Centre, every Monday until March 27, 2pm to 6pm and Providence Methodist Church, every Monday until March 27, 3pm to 7pm.

In Walsall vaccinations will be available at New Invention, The Square, Willenhall, every Wednesday, 10am to 2pm, Lower Hall Lane (near Poundland), Saturday, February 25, 9am to 1pm and Asda Carpark, St Lawrence Way, Tuesday, February 21, from 10am to 2pm.