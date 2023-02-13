Medics issue tips to help people avoid norovirus

Norovirus

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be very unpleasant, but symptoms usually go away within a few days.

Cases have been reported in schools and workplaces across the region as winter progresses, leading to an appeal for people to be aware of precautions they can take to stay safe.

Symptoms of norovirus start within one to two days of people being infected and include feeling sick, diarrhoea, being sick, a high temperature, headache and aching arms and legs.

The virus can be transmitted easily from person to person and is usually spread through close contact with someone with norovirus, contact with contaminated surfaces or objects or by eating food that’s been prepared or handled by someone with the virus.

Dr Ananta Dave, chief medical officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is one of the most common causes of sickness and diarrhoea.

"It’s extremely common, especially during winter, and easily spreads from person to person and, as with Covid-19 and other infectious illnesses, hand washing is really important to help stop the spread of this bug.

“If you can, try to avoid contact with anyone who has recently had vomiting or diarrhoea, but if you are exposed to a sick person, wash your hands immediately and if you’re caring for someone with norovirus, wash your hands every time you come into contact with them.

“If you live with someone who has norovirus, avoid using the same towels, cups, and cutlery, and make sure you disinfect any surfaces or objects that could be contaminated with the virus.

“There is no specific treatment for norovirus, but you can take steps to ease your symptoms.

“If you experience sudden diarrhoea or vomiting, the best thing to do is to stay at home until you’re feeling better."

While norovirus is unpleasant, it is not normally a serious risk to health, although it can be a danger to those who are already vulnerable.

Dr Dave added: "It is important that anyone who believes they have norovirus should avoid visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives, particularly if they are in a care home or hospital.

“Once you've been symptom-free for at least 48 hours, you're safe to return to work, school or visit hospitals and care homes.”