£5.5m mental health funding will 'save lives', says Stafford MP

St George's Hospital in Stafford has received funding for a new crisis assessment centre

The Government funding includes £3,150,000 for a crisis assessment centre at Stafford's St George's Hospital and £821,000 for a new crisis café.

Project Chrysalis, a new mental health inpatient ward at Harplands Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, has been awarded £1,564,000.

The schemes form part of a £150m investment nationally that will be used to build new facilities to support mental health and emergency care services.

It has been welcomed by Stafford MP Theo Clarke, who has campaigned for improvements to mental health support in the county.

Ms Clarke, who launched the Stafford Mental Health Network during the pandemic, said: "I am absolutely thrilled this money is coming to make a big difference to community and inpatient mental health services in Stafford and the wider area.

"I believe it will save lives – it’s as big as that."

Ms Clarke said the funding had been secured after a three-year campaign which saw her work alongside Staffordshire County Council.

"I am so pleased ministers have listened and I thank them for this decision," she added.

"More help for those suffering from a range of mental health issues is something I care passionately about and I believe this money is going to help so many in the years to come."

Neil Carr, chief executive, Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trusts, said: "I am delighted that we have been awarded this significant sum of money which will see crisis services in Stafford significantly enhanced.

"Three years ago, Theo was instrumental in establishing the Stafford Mental Health Network and bringing together partner organisations to promote mental wellbeing which has had a significant positive impact in our area."