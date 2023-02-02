Trio of new appointments made at Wolverhampton NHS trust

Lord Patrick Carter

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) has welcomed Lord Patrick Carter, 76, as a special advisor to the board and Angela Harding and Dr Umar Daraz as associate non-executive directors.

They will start in early February.

Lord Carter is known as one of the most influential people in the NHS following his 2008 report which recommended its laboratory services be re-organised into a regional ‘hub and spoke’ model to improve quality and efficiency.

In his review of NHS spending, he argued the NHS in England could save £5bn a year through better staff organisation and an improved approach to purchasing.

Made a Life Peer in 2004, taking the Labour whip in the House of Lords, Lord Carter has 37 years’ experience in the healthcare industry and 24 years of serving on public sector boards. He is also chairman of the review panel examining the future of NHS pathology.

He has visited RWT before, most recently in October 2021 when he praised Black Country pathology services, which is based at New Cross Hospital, as “world class”.

Angela, who currently works as human resources director for a national healthcare professionals regulator, has spent a large part of her career as an executive in both HR and operations in the care of older people, and has run the largest portfolio of retirement villages in the UK.

In her previous role for the Care Quality Commission (CQC) she presided over ratings for regulated care and support services and also led award-winning approaches to wellbeing and dementia.

Dr Daraz, is a director of innovation at Birmingham City University (BCU) whose expertise spans two decades in senior investment and research and development roles across the public, private and UK government sectors.

Holding various positions, including as research and innovation advisor to the River Severn Partnership board – a £240m net zero infrastructure programme – Dr Daraz is an expert on artificial intelligence, cyber security, digital productivity, robotics, data, healthcare, life sciences, net zero energy and personalised medicine.

Professor Steve Field, group chairman of RWT and partners Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, welcomed them all.

“We are delighted that Lord Carter, Angela and Dr Daraz are joining our Trust Board – they bring with them a wealth of expertise and we are all looking forward to working with – and learning from – them as we improve, shape and grow healthcare services for all,” he said.

“Our non-executive directors are key in holding the executive team to account through constructive scrutiny and challenge and they are integral to helping us to create a healthy culture for the organisation.