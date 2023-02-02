Patients asked for their views on NHS

The survey asks about their experiences of their local GP practice and other local NHS services.

It also includes questions about a range of issues, such as how easy or hard it is to make an appointment at their practice, satisfaction with opening hours, the quality of care received from their GP and practice nurses, and their general health.

Patients who are registered at a GP practice have been selected at random to answer the questionnaire. Taking part is voluntary, however people who have received an invite are being encouraged to fill the survey in and share their views to help the NHS improve services.

Sarb Basi, Director of Primary Care for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “In the Black Country, we want our patients to have the best experience possible and having continuous patient feedback is crucial in helping us to deliver what patients want and need.

“The GP Patient Survey is designed to give patients the opportunity to feed back about their experiences of their GP practice and other local healthcare services. It’s completely anonymous and the best way to share your views, even if you haven’t visited your GP practice recently, or if you have filled in a questionnaire before.

“So, if you have been selected to take part, please fill out the questionnaire and have your say so we can improve local health services for patients in the Black Country.”

Those need support completing the survey, or need it made available in another language or format, please call the free helpline number 0800 819 9135.