Dudley youngster hits right notes at charity concerts to raise more than £2,000

Albert performed ‘Lean on me’

It brings the total raised by Albert Cox's family for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity to almost £10,000.

Albert was just three-days-old when he was transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with bilious vomit, something that is often a sign of an intestinal obstruction.

Doctors suspected that the youngster may have loops in his bowel but despite several tests, nothing was detected and doctors diagnosed a pseudo-obstruction.

However, this was just the tip of the iceberg.

In the months and years that followed, Albert was diagnosed with a unique combination of many complex conditions, which have never been seen in conjunction with each other before, and therefore hasn’t even been named.

Claire and Albert

Since Albert’s initial diagnosis by the hospital’s clinical director for the division of surgery, he’s undergone countless procedures and operations, including 27 which required anaesthetic.

Albert is tube fed through a gastrostomy peg straight into his stomach, but he’s never let his conditions stop him.

Over the years, Albert and his family and friends have all pulled together to organise and take part in fundraising events to say thank you for his continued care.

His mum, Claire, also took on a hair-raising skydive for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity in April 2015.

Together, they have raised almost £10,000, including the money from their latest fundraisers – the concerts which Claire organised with the help of piano teacher and accompanist, Richard Ganner, at All Saints church in Sedgley and Christ Church in Quarry Bank.

Albert with big sister Amelia

The concerts featured performances by local talent, including Don't Stop – a Fleetwood Mac Duo, Team Productions, Christ Church choir, and Albert’s big sister Amelia.

The highlight of the evening was Albert’s performance of ‘Lean on me’, which Amelia had sung in his honour at another fundraising concert in 2014.

Albert’s consultant was also thrilled to have been asked to be involved and hosted both concerts.

Claire said: “Birmingham Children’s Hospital has been such an integral part of our lives almost since the moment Albert was born and the care we’ve received since has been nothing short of incredible.

"Fundraising is our way of saying thank you and we don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“Our concerts went down a storm thanks to all of our performers and hearing Albert sing his sister’s song was such a magical moment.

"We just have a little way to go to hit our special £10,000 fundraising milestone, but Albert is already gearing up to take on the charity’s abseil with his grandad, Keith, later this year to help make the difference.”

Miranda Williams, head of public fundraising at Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We love that through all of Albert’s complex conditions and needs, he keeps on smiling.

"We can’t thank him and his family enough for all of the fantastic fundraising they’ve done for us over the years and can’t wait to celebrate with them when they reach their £10,000 milestone.”