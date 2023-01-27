More than 85 jobs offered as hundreds attend hospital trust's recruitment event

More than 800 people attended the recruitment event

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has hailed its ‘New Year, new career’ recruitment day a success.

Hosted at Russells Hall Hospital, the event saw over 800 people attend to discover career opportunities available at the trust, with numerous clinical and non-clinical teams available for prospective staff to speak to directly.

In addition to guests being able to discover the variety of career paths the NHS has to offer both in a hospital setting and in community, over 140 interviews took place on the day, culminating in over 85 job offers into roles such as nursing and clinical support workers.

Further to this, the trust has received over 300 applications to a range of other vacancies currently available at The Dudley Group.

Deputy chief nurse, Helen Bromage, said: “It was brilliant to welcome so many new prospective staff through our doors last weekend.

"The turnout was phenomenal, and the addition of having so many enthusiastic people keen to know more about the range of career opportunities that we have here at Dudley was incredible.

“Having staff from so many areas available for people to meet, meant that guests really got to know our trust and get a better insight into why this is such a fantastic place to work.”

The high level of interest shown at the event has already prompted the trust to look ahead to Spring, with its next recruitment day confirmed to be taking place in April for both clinical and non-clinical positions.