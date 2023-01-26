Tributes pour in for Wolverhampton nurse who dedicate herself to patients

Kimberley and her family

Senior Sister Kimberley Murphy, from West Park Hospital, died of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma bile duct cancer, which forms inside the liver and spread to several areas of her body.

The 41-year-old mum of two underwent chemotherapy quickly after being diagnosed in March 2022, but the disease spread aggressively and she passed away at Compton Care on January 4.

Kimberley leaves husband of 10 years, Rob Murphy, 45, and their two children, son Connor, aged 14, and daughter Maddison, nine. The family live at Coppice Farm.

Rob, a production supervisor at engineering firm Inlex Locking in Bushbury, said: “Outgoing was an understatement for Kimberley! Everyone would always say she was loud, but in a nice way – she would bring the best out in people and she would make friends instantly.

“She was a real ‘doer’ too – if something needed to be done on the house she’d be on to it, and at work she wanted to go as high as she could. She wanted to become a matron and I don’t think anything would have stopped her, she was that driven.”

Kimberley Murphy

Kimberley, who was born at New Cross Hospital, was well known to many staff at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, where she had worked since 2008.

Having worked in Dementia and Elderly Care, Acute Medical Unit (AMU), Outpatients and Community, her outgoing personality was perfect for her go into teaching as a Practice Education Facilitator (PEF) prior to being appointed Ward Manager and Senior Sister.

Hayley Bradley, capacity manager at New Cross Hospital, worked with Kimberley on Dementia and Elderly Care when she joined the trust in 2010 and the pair remained close friends after becoming pregnant together 10 years ago.

“She was very proud to work for the trust and very proud to be a nurse,” said Hayley, 37.

“She had a fun side – all her patients loved her because of her sense of humour and she was very down to earth. She was so helpful too and she loved working with students because she enjoyed explaining things to people.

“She was very enthusiastic and once she was working for a team, they didn’t want to let her go. But she was also a real family person and did everything with her kids – she was a brilliant mum.”

Professor David Loughton, group chief executive at the trust, said: “Kim will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of working alongside her. We send our deepest condolences to Kim’s family at this very sad time - she shall be missed by us all at the trust.”

Kimberley also leaves a younger sister, Fiona, and mum, Jenny, who both live in Wednesfield.

Staff will be able to pay their respects to Kimberley on Friday, when the funeral cortege will enter New Cross Hospital via the Prestwood Road entrance at 8.45am and then turn at the mini island and exit back onto Prestwood Road.

Her funeral service will take place at 9.15am at Bushbury Crematorium, followed by refreshments at 10.30am at Short Heath Liberal Club.

The family have requested no flowers but welcome donations for Compton Care and Cancer Research.