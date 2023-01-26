A&E handover crisis ‘improving’ say chiefs

Ambulances wait outside Sandwell Hospital

This was the scene at Sandwell Hospital yesterday, although the situation of ambulances queuing outside emergency departments is widespread.

But bosses at West Midlands Ambulance Service have promised that measures are being taken to try and alleviate the problems, with ambulance, hospital and social care services all working together.

The measures include a clinical validation team, made up of advanced paramedics and nurses, helping WMAS target its resources on those who need it most by assisting more patients over the phone or transferring patients to other parts of the NHS.

This could be to occupational therapy, advanced nurse practitioners in the community, district nurses or referring patients to same day emergency care services.

Advanced paramedics are also working with ambulance healthcare assistants to look after patients within dedicated areas of the hospital to free up crews.

They have additional skills which allow them to start tests that the patient needs ahead of them entering emergency departments.

Disruption in the NHS continued today as thousands of physiotherapists went on strike for the first time over pay in worsening disputes across the NHS.

Members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) in 30 trusts across England will walk out in an escalation of industrial action by health workers in the long-running pay row with the Government.

The action will be followed by a second strike in England on February 9 while CSP members in Wales will stop work on February 7.