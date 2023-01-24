Wolves-mad couple welcomes 'club's youngest fan' to the world at New Cross Hospital

Baby boy Bobbi pictured sporting the Wolves colours

Jake Berry, 29, and partner Zoe Bradnock, 30 welcomed baby Bobbi on Tuesday January 10. As soon as he was welcomed into the world, Bobbi was kitted out in Wolves's famous black and old gold.

Proud new parents Jake Berry and partner Zoe, pictured with baby Bobbi

The couple, who live in East Park, regularly attend home games, seated in the Steve Bull stand at the Molineux Stadium.

Jake and Zoe have been Wolves fans as long as they can remember. Devoted fan Zoe even used to play for the Wolves schoolgirls, as well as completing work experience at Wolves where she found herself dressing up as mascot Wolfie in an attempt to entertain schoolchildren.

New dad Jake said: "I'm a lifelong fan and we go to as many games as we can, so it will be passed down to Bobbi.

"He'll have a membership as soon as he's old enough!"

Jake's praise also extends to the staff at New Cross Hospital. He said: "The staff were brilliant, we couldn't fault them. It was a 10 out of 10 performance."

Kate Cheshire, head of midwifery and neonatal services at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, is also a Wolves fanatic. She said: "It's always great to see new Wolves fans coming into the world but, more importantly, that Bobbi is healthy and the family is doing well."