Steve Bull and Phil Oaten with two nurses from Compton Care

Bull visited Compton Care after donating £40,000 from the Steve Bull Foundation to the development of a rest and support area in the care building.

'The Relatives' is a rest and respite area for the families visiting loved ones receiving care in the inpatient unit. While there, families can rest, chat and receive emotional support from the care unit.

Jenny Warren, Compton Care's associate director of nursing, said: "The difference the new rest area has made to relatives is phenomenal. They often stay around the clock with their loved ones and don't go home.

"This calming room offers a safe place to have five minutes and a coffee. The feedback we are getting is positive. So we'd like to say a big thank you to the Steve Bull Foundation for making this happen."

After raising over £1 million for good causes over the decade, a generous grant of £40,000 turned The Relatives into a reality, which is helping the families receiving support from Compton Care.

Steve Bull said: "I am pleased that The Relatives is making such a positive difference to families when they visit Compton Care and it was lovely to come and visit.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported the Steve Bull Foundation and enabled The Relatives room to be created."