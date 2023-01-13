'Irreplaceable' project manager bids farewell to NHS trust after 25 years

Parm Chera-Japper

Parm Chera-Japper, health and wellbeing business and project manager at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, has said goodbye after 25 years with the organisation.

As a key part of occupational health, the 60-year-old's job was to keep staff well at work.

Responsible for the administration and project management of staff health and wellbeing and delivering the trust’s health and wellbeing strategy, she helped establish the trust’s BAME Council, which supports black, Asian and minority ethnic staff, as its network lead.

Parm also co-ordinated Schwarz Rounds, a monthly series of reflective practice forums giving all staff an opportunity to reflect on the emotional and social aspects of working in healthcare.

Prior to health and wellbeing, Parm spent 14 years with NatWest bank and started her career at the trust in learning and development, becoming one of the first departments to set up training programmes.

Through her numerous and varied roles, Parm touched many hearts.

Parm Chera-Japper with her colleagues

Tracy Nicholls, staff health and wellbeing clinical manager, said: “I don’t know what we will do without her – she’s been like a mum to all of the staff and will be greatly missed. I’ve said I’m going to lock her in a cupboard and not let her out.

“Because of Parm, staff’s experience at work has improved. She was the reason why a lot of staff have stayed with the organisation and she acted as a confidante to people, which is another reason why she’ll be greatly missed.

“She’s one of those people you don’t have to worry about because she’s got it covered – she instinctively knows how to do her job and nothing is too much trouble for Parm.

“She’s going to be irreplaceable because she knows everything there is to know and has so much experience.”

Sabrina Richards, talent and inclusion lead at the trust, said: “Parm helped start the BAME Council and was instrumental in supporting black and Asian people across the trust, giving these staff a voice. I thank her on behalf of the BAME Council. If she ever wants a job, she’s welcome to come back."

Asked of her memories and proudest moment, Parm said: “Just the general warmth I’ve had from working with all different people and making a difference to someone’s life is the most important thing for me.

"Even if it was just a small thing I helped them with, if I helped them I felt I had done my job.”

After a holiday in India Parm, who has four children and five grandchildren, will be spending more time with her family.