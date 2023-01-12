Choir group sings with joy for fundraising success

A Way 2 Wellbeing welcome poster

Members of Way 2 Wellbeing, a Wednesbury-based community group, have totted up £110 after braving the weather on December 10 last year to bring Christmas cheer to the people of Sandwell.

Members of the community group raised much-needed funds by singing carols around a Christmas tree at the new markets and events space in Wednesbury town centre.

Neil Baker, a spokesperson for Way 2 Wellbeing, said: "We want to give a big thank you to all those who came and supported the event and thank you to the community and their donations.

"The money raised for the Mental Health Foundation will go a long way towards getting people all the help they need."

The choir group was joined by members of the community, other community groups and residents as they sang jolly Christmas tunes to raise funds.

Members of Way 2 Wellbeing handed the check over to the Mental Health Foundation, providing much-needed funds to those who are struggling with their mental health.

The money raised will help to fund the Mental Health Foundation's mission to help people understand, grow and thrive through mental health struggles.

The community group meets every Thursday from 10am to 12pm at Wednesbury Community Centre, on Foley Street.