New ambulance strikes loom in West Midlands as talks fail

Paramedics and emergency control workers are expected to walk out tomorrow in the latest action over pay and conditions.

The action by the GMB union means some 999 calls to West Midlands Ambulance Service may not be responded to. Further strikes are planned for January 23, with a walkout by Unison and Unite.

It comes as figures reveal there are fewer GPs available to help patients in the West Midlands than 12 months ago. The fall comes despite a Government pledge to recruit thousands nationally by 2025.

The bitter dispute between NHS workers and the Government looks set to continue after talks were branded “bitterly disappointing” and an “insult”.

Both the Royal College of Nursing and Unite criticised the meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay, held in Westminster. They accused ministers of “intransigence” and saying there was “no resolution in sight” to the industrial action.