Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stafford patients urged to sign up to NHS Patients Know Best online portal

By Adam SmithHealthPublished:

Patients in Stafford can now download their medical history after the NHS launched a new online portal.

The NHS app has been very popular with patients
The NHS app has been very popular with patients

The University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital, has invited patients to take advantage of the new portal Patients Know Best.

A spokesman said: "A single place for your health information. Access via the NHS App using your NHS login

"Add, access and share your health information, anytime, anywhere with healthcare professionals, family and carers. Designed to improve your patient experience."

The spokesman added: "UHNM patients will receive an invitation to register for PKB by email, SMS text message or posted letter. If you have not been invited but you have been a patient recently, you can simply register via the NHSApp."

The NHS revealed its app has had more than 30 million sign ups as patients take advantage of online information about appointments, prescriptions and health advice.

Health
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News