Stafford patients urged to sign up to NHS Patients Know Best online portal

The NHS app has been very popular with patients

The University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital, has invited patients to take advantage of the new portal Patients Know Best.

A spokesman said: "A single place for your health information. Access via the NHS App using your NHS login

"Add, access and share your health information, anytime, anywhere with healthcare professionals, family and carers. Designed to improve your patient experience."

The spokesman added: "UHNM patients will receive an invitation to register for PKB by email, SMS text message or posted letter. If you have not been invited but you have been a patient recently, you can simply register via the NHSApp."