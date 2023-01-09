Chiefs set out 'simple measures' to reduce spread of flu amid NHS pressures

Leaders in the region have urged people to maintain good hand and respiratory hygiene and remember to "catch it, bin it, kill it" amid a rise in flu cases in the area.

It comes after it was revealed hospitals remain under "extreme" pressure, partially due to more people having flu, or other winter illnesses, needing help.

Katie Spence, regional deputy director for the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) for the West Midlands, said: "As we see more cases of the flu across the West Midlands region, it's important to remember that for people who are clinically vulnerable – such as those with long-term health conditions and those who are immunosuppressed – catching the flu or other infectious diseases can be much more serious and lead to complications and even hospitalisations.

"We can all play a part in reducing the spread of infections by following some simple measures. Good hand and respiratory hygiene is important including remembering 'Catch it, bin it, kill it' when using a tissue to catch coughs and sneezes.

"Not mixing with people when you have symptoms especially more vulnerable people is always advisable. Finally, please take up the offer of vaccinations if eligible to protect yourself and others."

Meanwhile senior councillors are staying in touch with schools amid concerns over the threat of Strep A, with Wolverhampton Council re-iterating advice from the UKHSA to schools on infection prevention measures and dealing with any cases.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health in Dudley, added: "We are in contact with schools on a regular basis, providing information and support to them and parents on a range of public health issues.

“Following the rise in Strep A infections nationally we have written to all schools advising them and parents of the signs to look out for and the treatment available.

“We’ve outlined the steps they can take to minimise the spread of infection. We remain in touch with schools and are keeping them up to date with guidance.”

Lisa McNally, Sandwell’s director of public health, added: “We would urge everyone to be familiar with the national advice on Strep A, including symptoms and how to reduce the risk of infection. This can be found on the NHS website.