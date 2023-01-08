Popular retiring stores manager won't miss early starts after 50 years with the NHS

Geoff Hateley

Geoff Hateley, who regularly started his days getting up at 4.15am and has worked the Christmas Day shift for 28 years, retired from Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust on Friday.

After his half-century with the NHS, he enjoyed a rousing send-off from his colleagues whose gifts included a fabulous hand-crafted cake – complete with a couple of timely reminders as decorations.

The father-of-four started his NHS career as an apprentice chef, a role he progressed in and really enjoyed.

“Thirty-five years ago, I moved into food stores in catering as manager overseeing food and drink and medical drink orders, and that’s where I’ve spent my working life ever since,” he said.

“It’s the people who have made the job for me,” said the 65-year-old, who lives in Norton Canes with wife Angie.

“There have been some hard times, but when you can rely on your team and have a good team that gets you through.”

Great-grandfather Geoff is looking forward to staying in bed longer every morning. In spite of his very early starts, he can only recall oversleeping twice.

“I have been getting up at 4.15am to be out the door an hour later and won’t miss those early starts,” he said.

“But I might have to have a word with our cocker spaniel as she licks my face every morning to tell me it’s time to get up! She’ll have to stop that.”

A keen gardener, Geoff is looking forward to having more free time but warns he’s only taking a break.

“I shall have a think about what to do next and might retrain to work in a different area,” he said.

Jane Longden, divisional director of estates and facilities at the trust, added: “We send Geoff on his way with our huge thanks for his 50 years’ service to the NHS and generations of Walsall patients.