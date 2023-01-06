Sandwell hospital trust stands down 'critical incident' following immense pressures

Sandwell Hospital

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust declared the 'critical incident' due to immense pressures on services.

The trust said there were also high levels of acutely unwell patients requiring admission.

But it confirmed the critical incident' was stood down on Friday.

However, staff are encouraging everyone eligible to take up the offer of a flu vaccine in order to help the NHS.

Mask-wearing was also reinstated at its sites on December 20.

It comes as another Midlands trust which runs Stafford’s County Hospital remains at ‘critical incident’ level.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM), which also runs Royal Stoke University Hospital, declared the critical incident on December 30.

It said its emergency departments will continue to see the sickest patients first, but some patients could be waiting longer than 12 hours.