Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sandwell hospital trust stands down 'critical incident' following immense pressures

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellHealthPublished: Last Updated:

The trust which runs Sandwell General Hospital has stood down its ‘critical incident’ which was declared on Wednesday.

Sandwell Hospital
Sandwell Hospital

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust declared the 'critical incident' due to immense pressures on services.

The trust said there were also high levels of acutely unwell patients requiring admission.

But it confirmed the critical incident' was stood down on Friday.

However, staff are encouraging everyone eligible to take up the offer of a flu vaccine in order to help the NHS.

Mask-wearing was also reinstated at its sites on December 20.

It comes as another Midlands trust which runs Stafford’s County Hospital remains at ‘critical incident’ level.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM), which also runs Royal Stoke University Hospital, declared the critical incident on December 30.

It said its emergency departments will continue to see the sickest patients first, but some patients could be waiting longer than 12 hours.

People have been asked to only use A&E in a serious or life-threatening emergency and for their help in picking up their loved ones from hospital as soon as they are able to go home.

Health
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Stafford
Staffordshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News