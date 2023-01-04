Experts invited to help NHS use drones to deliver healthcare

Drones could deliver healthcare

The West Midlands Academic Health Science Network (WMAHS want to accelerate the adoption of drones for healthcare applications.

Drones will be able improve response times and access to rural communities and offer quicker diagnosis and treatment thanks to direct deliveries of samples and medicines.

Head of delivery, innovation and commercial at WMAHSN Tammy Holmes said: "We urge all companies with existing experience working with drones, or those that are interested to learn more about the possibilities within the healthcare sector for using drones and other autonomous flying vehicles, to get in touch.

"We are at the cusp of a revolutionary period in the health and care industry and technologies such as these will not only revolutionise the way care is provided, but it will also aid our local economy by creating new business and job opportunities."

Businesses taking part will be able to join events, workshops and seminars, and engage in other insights sharing activities to stay ahead of the latest trends and developments.