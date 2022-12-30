New ward catering for up to 250 patients per week opens at Wolverhampton hospital

Staff on Ward A18

Ward A18, near the west entrance of New Cross Hospital, is a nurse-run clinic assessing the fitness of patients requiring a general anaesthetic prior to elective surgery at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

Currently staffed by 28 people, the new ward has 13 nurses, one operating department practitioner (ODP), five healthcare assistants, one health trainer, two anaesthetist physician associates, one consultant nurse PA, two booking clerks and three reception staff.

The ODP works in the surgery team, manages the preparation of the operating theatres and is the link between the surgical team and other parts of the theatre and hospital.

The clinic also has regular anaesthetists who conduct assessments within the departments.

Ken Chilton, nurse manager – pre-op assessment, prehabilitation on A18, said: “I feel this pre-assessment department not only provides an integral part of the patients’ journey, but an enhanced one too.

“Patients used to struggle to find us on Appleby and also those with mobility issues struggled climbing the ramp up to Appleby.

“We feel we have managed to make A18 our own and offer a welcoming service to our patients, even more so as we offer three free parking spaces right outside for those who struggle to walk long distances.

“On average we see between 200-250 patients per week, with many different medical backgrounds.

"This could be urology, gynaecology, general surgery, head and neck and orthopaedics. The only time a patient would not receive a pre-assessment is if they are an emergency case, or local anaesthetic.

“Dependent on patient outcome, if they are fit for surgery, the next time we see them would be their surgery date.

“However it isn’t always that simple; the nursing team deals with lots of very complex patients, some of whom have cancer and we must work against the clock to get all the necessary tests complete before the date of their surgery.

“These tests could be cardiology, respiratory and diabetes, plus many more. It’s then down to the nurse assigned to each patient to follow up to ensure the patient is prepared for their surgery.”