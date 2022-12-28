Wolverhampton hailed as bra appeal hits important milestone for Pauline

David Corfield from David Corfield Gym and Pauline Bennett show off just a few of the bras collected

Pauline, also known as DJ Jazzi P, from said the people of the city had been selfless and wonderful after 1,000 bras were donated to collection bins at leisure centres and gyms to help with funding breast cancer research.

The donated bras will be collected by charities Against Breast Cancer (ABC) and Breast Cancer Now and recycled to provide the funds needed for the research.

The campaign by the 58-year-old, who appeared on season 15 of Big Brother in 2014, had seen her collect the bras alongside providing a series of fitness classes around Wolverhampton and she said it was great to reach a milestone like 1,000.

She said: "If it wasn't for the people of Wolverhampton, I wouldn't have got to this milestone, so I'm over the moon and ecstatic and the charities are coming to my house to pick them up, which is good as they're taking up a lot of room at home.

"What's nice as well is that I've left a number of collection bins in some of the gyms, who will be encouraging their members to donate bras, and it means we can start collecting more and more from January onwards."

Pauline said she planned to continue raising awareness of breast cancer and research into the disease, but was also going to start looking at awareness for prostate cancer, having met a man who had suffered from it.

She said: "One of the things we realised from this conversation was that men and woman can get both types of cancer, so I'm going to start working on a campaign in the future to raise awareness for both.