Massive support for Big Brother star's bra collection

Pauline Bennett with David Corfield and pile of bras at David Corfield Gym, Shifnal

Pauline Bennett, also known as DJ Jazzi P, from Wolverhampton, has spearheaded the collection of over 1,000 bras in recent months.

Recently she was at David Corfield Gym in Shifnal to be handed over a huge mound of unwanted bras.

They will be passed onto charities Against Breast Cancer (ABC) and Breast Cancer Now, which recycle the bras to help fund breast cancer research.

Pauline, 58, who appeared on series 15 of the Big Brother show in 2014, has also been putting on a series of free fitness classes at gyms across her home city of Wolverhampton and the surrounding area including the David Corfield Gym.

She said members of her own family had been affected by breast cancer and she wanted to make a difference to help people.

"My godmother is a survivor of breast cancer and was one of the driving forces behind getting black prosthetics for women as, when she first got given one, it was white and didn't quite match up.

"There have been other people I've known who have had breast cancer and it affects men as well, so I just wanted to do something to make a difference to help people.