Talented teenager wins Christmas card competition after painting design with only her mouth

Shahanoori

Mohammed Jakaria Hussain said his daughter Shahanoori, 13, loved painting as a hobby that she developed following the accident in Bangladesh in 2018.

Shahanoori continues to have problems with her neck after having several surgeries and has recently been a patient at Walsall Manor Hospital on the children’s ward where she entered the competition to design the festive greeting that the trust’s executive team sends to its thousands of staff.

Mr Hussain said: “We have recently moved into Walsall after living in Bangladesh and while Shahanoori was in hospital she joined in with lots of Christmas activities including the recent reindeer visit.

“I am very proud of her and pleased that she gets so much enjoyment out of painting, which she does using her mouth because she can only move her head.”

The card created by Shahanoori

The competition was run through Walsall Healthcare’s Well Wishers charity and the young artist’s design featured the charity’s Humphrey bear mascot as well as a snowman and Christmas tree.

Shahanoori won a large hamper full of colouring pens, crayons and books made by charity supporter Cath Smith who chose the winner.

Second place was won by patient Isla Dams whose pictured featured on the back of the card.

The seasonal message has been sent out electronically to all staff who work at the hospital and in its community services.