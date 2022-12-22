Hospital trust seeing rise in patients with flu at A&E stands down 'critical incident' status

Sandwell Hospital

A 'critical incident' was declared by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust on Tuesday due to pressure on A&E departments.

The trust, which runs City Hospital and Sandwell Hospital, issued the warning to staff citing "unprecedented" numbers of patients needing care.

Staff were told to cancel any non-emergency appointments and meetings to help deal with the critical incident.

But the trust confirmed it stood down its 'critical incident' status on Wednesday night.

Richard Beeken, the trust's chief executive said: “Last night we were able to stand down our critical incident status.

"This is thanks to the incredible efforts of colleagues who worked tirelessly to provide the best care possible under challenging circumstances over the last 48 hours.

“Our focus remains on continuing to safely manage the flow of patients within our hospitals and helping those that need emergency care in our A&E departments.

"However, as flu is on the rise in our communities, we are seeing an increased number of people with flu coming to A&E.

"Our advice if you have flu is to manage it at home taking care not to spread it to friends and family.

"A pharmacist can give treatment advice and recommend flu remedies, and if you need further advice on when to come to hospital, please contact NHS 111 online.