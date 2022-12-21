Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Midlands ambulance workers join picket lines as strike gets under way

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyHealthPublished: Last Updated:

Thousands of West Midlands ambulance workers have walked out today in a row over pay.

West Midlands Ambulance workers on strike
West Midlands Ambulance workers on strike

A picket line formed outside an ambulance hub on Burton Road, Dudley, on Wednesday morning, with passing drivers honking their horns to show their support.

Striking ambulance workers held up placards which read "Safe staffing now" and "Save our NHS".

A picket line at the Dudley ambulance hub

GMB says the Government’s offer – an average of 4.75 per cent for NHS staff agreed by an independent review body – represented a huge real terms pay cut.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said the decision to walk out showed just how “desperate” workers had become.

She said it was “as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay”.

A picket line at the Dudley ambulance hub

West Midlands Ambulance Service has pledged to deal with cardiac arrests, heart attacks, strokes, breathing difficulties and maternity emergencies, but has urged people to “only call if a patient is critical or there is a risk to life”.

Emergency services operations delivery director at WMAS, Nathan Hudson, said: “We have had productive discussions with our staffside colleagues to agree that ambulances will respond to the most urgent calls such as cardiac arrests and where a crew request immediate back up at the scene of a case, and other very serious cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases.

Ambulances lined up at Dudley ambulance hub as workers strike

“In addition, staff in our non-emergency patient transport service will continue to convey vulnerable groups such as patients undertaking renal dialysis, cancer treatments, palliative care, emergency scans within the strike period timeframe.

“Only call 999 if critically unwell or there is risk to life. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.

“If you need medical help or advice, go to NHS 111 online, your local GP or pharmacy.”

Patients have also been urged not to shy away from seeking emergency care during the strike.

Hospital bosses in the Black Country have stressed that ‘key services’ will continue to operate and the NHS will be working hard to keep patients safe during the strikes, with a second date scheduled for next week.

They said that nobody should put off seeking urgent or emergency care, and patients should continue to attend appointments as planned unless contacted to reschedule.

Health
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News