Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sandwell hospital trust still under 'unprecedented' A&E pressures as 'critical incident' declared

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellHealthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A hospital trust continues to be under 'unprecedented' pressure this morning after a 'critical incident' was declared.

Sandwell Hospital
Sandwell Hospital

A 'critical incident' was declared by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust yesterday due to pressure on A&E departments.

The trust issued the warning to staff on Tuesday citing "unprecedented" numbers of patients needing care.

A&E departments at City Hospital and Sandwell Hospital are both run by the trust.

The trust confirmed that 'unprecedented' pressures continued this morning and said it was closely monitoring the situation.

Its statement to staff yesterday said: "We are currently seeing immense pressure on our emergency services and have had to declare a critical incident at our trust due to unprecedented numbers of patients waiting in our A&E departments at each of our hospitals.

"This is an extraordinary situation that requires immediate action."

The statement added: "Colleagues are working tirelessly to provide the best care possible under these challenging circumstances but it is clear we are stretched to capacity.

"We are doing everything we can to manage the situation including calling in additional staff and offering targeted support to those departments under pressure."

Staff were told to cancel any non-emergency appointments and meetings to help deal with the critical incident.

Health
News
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News