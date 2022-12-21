Albion, Walsall, Wolves and Villa footballers deliver piles of smiles and presents

Swifty and Walsall Football Club players with Xzavien Gillespie-Henry, aged eight

Stars from Wolves, Aston Villa, Albion and Walsall's Saddlers made a welcome return to wards and care centres on the patch after three years away due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

They spoke to patients during tours of the sites, treating youngsters to early Christmas presents donated by adoring fans and businesses.

West Bromwich Albion players Dara O’Shea, Jed Wallace, Jake Livermore and Conor Townsend all spent time chatting with youngsters and their families as well as hospital staff at Sandwell General Hospital.

West Brom players visiting Sandwell General Hospital

Defender Dara O’Shea says he was “humbled” by the visit and insists it’s crucial the players and the club offer support and well wishes to those facing a challenging festive period.

Meanwhile the Wolves players called in at the city's Compton Care hospice centre, in Compton Road West.

In Walsall, the Saddlers manager Michael Flynn, midfielder Liam Kinsella, 26, led the entire team on a visit to Walsall Manor Hospital on Tuesday.

Dawn Hammerton and Lisa Newham with Swifty

Liam says: "I have been to the hospital six or seven times and this is the first time since the Covid break. It's nice to bring smiles to the faces of the children when they see us coming in with the toys."

Young patient and Walsall fan Xzavien Gillespie-Henry, aged eight, who has a congenital heart defect, was admitted to the hospital for observation after suffering a bump to his head. His uncle Rico Henry is a former Walsall player, now at Brentford.

Xzavien says: "I was really surprised to see the players. They gave me lots of presents and my favourite is the T-Rex dinosaur. Christmas has really come early for me."

Eloise Conroy, aged nine, with Liam Gordon

The gifts were collected as part of the club's annual toy appeal organised by the Walsall Football Supporters' Trust, whose vice chairman Bob Thomas also attended.

Mr Thomas said: "The appeal has gone really well this year considering that last weekend's match against Crewe was cancelled due to the pitch being frozen. But people have still brought in their donations and we've had a really good response.

"The fans have made a fantastic effort and it's good to see that the entire team and backroom staff have come along to present them to the patients."

The club also praised stadium sponsor Poundland, Willenhall's Tesco branch and the club's 1888 Committee for their donations.

Villa's stars including Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings, Marvelous Nakamba and Philippe Coutinho made an appearance at an Acorn's hospice centre to meet adoring young fans and their parents, give out presents, sign autographs and pose for photos. The trust also operates a centre in Walstead Road, Delves, in Walsall.

Walsall footballers squad visiting the children's ward at Walsall Manor Hospital

The visit also brought focus to the festive appeal run by Acorns which aims to raise funds towards the charity’s vital nursing care and family support to ensure its dedicated teams can continue to create moments full of joy now and long into the future.