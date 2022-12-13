People urged to get booster jab as Covid cases on the rise

Covid vaccination

The NHS is urging anyone eligible to get back up to around 90 per cent protection against serious illness from COVID.

Latest figures showing that there are over 1,000 patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals with 2,264 cases of COVID-19 in the West Midlands were reported in the seven days up to December 3.

People can book their latest dose through the national booking system or by calling 119. You can also get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a walk-in site without an appointment. People can find their nearest walk-in sites on the NHS website.

There are more than 348 sites in the West Midlands that are making the vaccine as accessible as possible ahead of Christmas including pop-ups at food banks, community health centres and places of worship including Molineux Stadium on Thursday and Friday.

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: "It’s easy to forget the devastating consequences of COVID now that we’re back to a normal way of life but the virus is still with us and we need to do all we can to prevent another surge this winter and keep people protected.

"If you are yet to have your COVID booster or flu jab, please book in as soon as possible and take up the opportunities on offer to ensure you have the best possible protection over Christmas and New Year."

She added: ”While over 3 million people have already had their autumn booster jab, we can’t be complacent. That’s why it’s crucial that all those eligible, from those at risk and pregnant women to frontline health and social care workers, book their appointments as soon as possible to keep immunity levels high.

"We also need to ensure those eligible for their free flu vaccine are coming forward for necessary protection this winter. It is remarkable what the vaccines have achieved and they remain one of the best tools we have to protect the most vulnerable and keep serious illness low."

The NHS is also rolling out this year’s flu vaccine, with eligible people able to get their flu and COVID jab at the same time depending on local system arrangements. Currently, over 43% of people (over 3 million) in the Midlands have had their flu jabs.