Young fundraisers donate gaming cart to children's ward at Wolverhampton hospital

The gaming cart with Jess Miree from RockinR, Kirsty Lewis, senior matron, children’s acute services, Amanda Winwood, charity development manager, and front, Alfie Hinks

Alfie Hinks raised almost £1,200 for the children’s ward where he was treated at New Cross Hospital.

The 13-year-old, from Bentley Bridge, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September 2019.

Although he has now made a full recovery, he spent a lot of time on the children’s ward over a two-year period before being given the all clear and said he wished he could have been able to do gaming when he was having his treatment.

Logan Munday, aged six, from Goldthorn Park, raised £1,800 by climbing Snowdon and wanted the money to go to children spending Christmas in hospital.

A total of £1,400 has come from Logan towards the gaming cart, and £1,200 from Alfie, whose money was half the total he raised from a black-tie ball and auction through his own charity Alfie’s Smile. Logan’s remaining money has bought toys for the children’s ward.

Their wishes have turned into reality with The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity’s purchase of a medical gaming cart from TheRockinR.

Situated in the playroom on Ward A21 at New Cross, the cart, which is height adjustable and lockable, comes complete with 21 of the newest games – all restricted to age 12 – access to Netflix, Disney+, the internet and streaming services.

TheRockinR was the gaming name of Reece Miree, who tragically died of a brain tumour at the age of 11 in March 2018.

Unable to cope with Reece’s death, his mum Carol committed suicide in 2021 at the age of 47, devastating husband and Reece’s dad Jonny Miree.

Despite losing two close family members, former Marine Jonny, 51, and daughter Jess Miree, 24, who are based in Wakefield, near Leeds, have continued to dedicate their lives to TheRockinR, which is now a national charity that has distributed over 350 medical gaming carts to UK hospitals.

Jonny said: “Reece continued to do gaming until the very end of his life. It gave him satisfaction and belonging, knowing he was part of an online community he could take part in 24-hours-a-day. Without this, I’m certain that Reece’s battle with cancer would have been far worse.”

Jess said: “We do this in Reece’s name and to make people’s lives easier is great for us because we can see the difference it makes first-hand.

“The Xbox is much better than the PlayStation because the games are more age appropriate.”

Kirsty Lewis, senior matron, children’s acute services, said: “We’re really grateful to Alfie, Logan and TheRockinR for this gaming cart because we wouldn’t be able to provide this without the donations.

“Video games are a really good distraction from the worries and anxieties of being in hospital. We find the children really respond well and it takes their mind off their treatment.”