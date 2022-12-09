Covid vaccination pop up clinics opening in Black Country

Covid vaccination

The community pop-up clinics are being hosted at a range of locations in Wolverhampton, Dudley and Walsall, with no appointment necessary.

Anyone aged 18 and over who is eligible for a first, second or booster dose is encouraged to come forward as soon as possible.

Walk in vaccines are available at the following locations over the next few weeks in Wolverhampton, Park Village Education Centre, Cannock Road, Molineux Stadium and Phoenix Park, off Dudley Road, Blakenhall.

In Dudley Town Centre, Market Place, Brierley Hill Moor Centre and Lye War Memorial and Walsall Town Centre, near Poundland.

Sally Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "This week marks the 2nd anniversary of the COVID-19 programme and, in this time, we have delivered more than 2.7 million vaccines to local people.

“These community pop-up vaccine clinics are a great example of the combined efforts in the Black Country to make sure no one gets left behind when it comes to having the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With Christmas fast approaching, we’re urging anyone who is eligible and due a vaccine to please come forward. Getting vaccinated helps you and the NHS, which is already facing extreme pressures in the run up to the very busy winter season.

"The vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself, your friends, and your family, and is the best gift you can give this year.

“If anyone is hesitant about the vaccine or has any questions, the pop-up clinics are also an opportunity to speak to experts from the NHS in a private and confidential environment, so please do pop along even if it’s just to have a conversation.”