Warnings given over Strep symptoms after nine children die across UK

Strep throat symptoms

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that Group A strep cases are higher than normal.

Group A streptococcus (GAS) is a common bacteria. Lots of people carry it in their throats and on their skin and it doesn’t always result in illness. However, GAS does cause a number of infections, some mild and some more serious, including strep throat, impetigo and scarlet fever. It can also get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Group A strep (iGAS), which can be serious.

Symptoms of scarlet fever include a sore throat, headache and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel which appears 12 to 48 hours later. On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will have a sandpapery feel. Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness and, while it often clears up after a week, it is highly infectious and can result in complications, so treatment with antibiotics is recommended.

Stephen Gunther, Director of Public Health for Walsall Council, said: “We are concerned about the rise in the number of cases of Group A Strep bacterial infections across the country. Here in Walsall we are working closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on this matter.

"I appreciate that some parents and carers may be worried. There are lots of infections circulating at the moment and for most children there won’t be a need for any medical treatment."

He added: "Group A Strep is a common infection in children and most cases are mild. On rare occasions, the infection may get into the bloodstream or the lungs. This can make them more unwell. When this happens it is important parents / carers seek medical help as soon as possible.

"Our health protection nurses, continue to be available to support all Walsall’s childcare, early years and school settings that have any infection and prevention control concerns.”

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "Since Covid-19 restrictions eased, there are more opportunities for infections like scarlet fever to spread, and cases have been increasing in recent weeks.

"You should contact NHS 111 online or your GP if you suspect your child has scarlet fever, because early treatment with antibiotics is important to reduce the risk of spreading it to others, and of complications such as a bloodstream infection.

“If your child has a confirmed diagnosis of scarlet fever and they do not take antibiotics, they could spread the infection for two to three weeks after their symptoms start.

"You should also keep them off school for at least 24 hours after the start of antibiotic treatment to avoid spreading the infection to others."

Dr Colin Brown, Deputy Director of the UK Health Security Agency, said: "We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

“In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

“This is still uncommon however it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious. Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”