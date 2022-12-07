Pop-up Covid vaccination clinic in Bilston then Low Hill and Molineux

Pop-up clinic offering Covid vaccinations

It is open until Friday from 9am-1pm each day. No appointment is necessary and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

The clinic will then be at Molineux Stadium on Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 from 10am-2pm, and Phoenix Park, off Dudley Road, Blakenhall on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, again from 10am-2pm.

The pop-up clinic is also available at Park Village Education Centre, Cannock Road, Low Hill, from Saturday, December 10 to Monday, December 12 from 10am-4pm, Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14 from 1-7pm, Saturday, December 17 to Monday, December 18 from 10am-4pm, and Tuesday, December 20 and Wednesday, December 21 from 1-7pm.

The pop-up clinics, run by Wolverhampton Council, Central Health and St John Ambulance, operate alongside a number of regular vaccination sites across the city, including clinics which offer vaccinations to children aged five and over. Appointments can be booked at https://bit.ly/3dtsler or by calling 119.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "As we move into the winter months, we are strongly advising residents to get their Covid-19 vaccinations when they are due, either the pop-up clinics at Bilston Market, Molineux Stadium, Phoenix Park or Park Village or at one of the regular clinics operating around the city.

“Latest figures suggest around one in 60 people in England had Covid-19 in the week to 21 November, and the vaccine will give you added protection against the virus. Please remember that getting your booster when it is due is particularly important as the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes after time."