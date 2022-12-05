Patients reminded they can use evening GPs

The ‘enhanced access’ service provides patients with access to pre-bookable appointments between 6.30pm and 8pm, Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 5pm on Saturdays, to ensure that people can get the right care when convenient for them.

To book an appointment during these hours, people should contact their GP practice by phone or visit their practice website.

An appointment may be offered at their registered GP surgery or another location.

Appointments will be delivered by multidisciplinary teams, including GPs, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

There will be a choice of ways to access appointments depending on clinical need, including face to face and remote appointments via telephone or online.

Dr Mohit Mandiratta, a GP in the Black Country, said: “We know that some of our patients struggle to access appointments during the day and prefer later or weekend appointments to fit in with their busy schedules and family commitments.

“It’s great that we’re now able to offer evening and weekend appointments to all patients so they can choose an appointment time that works for them. To book, simply contact your GP practice as normal. Appointments may not be at your usual practice, but if you talk to a receptionist, they will help you find the right service and at a time that is convenient.”

Sarb Basi, director of primary care for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “The NHS is focused on recovering services and tackling the Covid-19 backlogs that inevitably built up over the pandemic.

“Demand for GP services continues to increase, and our teams are working harder than ever to ensure patients get the care they need. By offering additional appointments on evenings and weekends, patients have more choice and flexibility for routine, bookable appointments, whilst also ensuring they are seen at the right time by the right person.