Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gaming fan organises fundraising event for Walsall Manor Hospital

By Adam SmithHealthPublished:

Gaming fan Jordan Jackson is hoping to take fundraising to another level when he holds an event to boost funds for a children’s play area appeal at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Jordan Jackson
Jordan Jackson

Jordan, 25, is Atrium Ambassador at the hospital and his cheery smile greets visitors as they arrive at its welcome hub.

He is a passionate gamer and has set up Gaming Monsters – a weekend devoted to enthusiasts who love Warhammer, Lord of the Rings, Marvel and Bolt Action. The event is taking place on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 at Board in Brum in Short Heath, Willenhall and tickets are £5 for one day or £8 for the weekend.

Jordan said: “Gaming is really popular so I hope the combination of demonstration, speed painting and board games and the chance to get together with other fans will make for a successful event.

“Working at the hospital I see the good work that the Well Wishers charity does and I wanted to do something to support fundraising. I will be demonstrating Dungeons and Dragons and am looking forward to a whole weekend of gaming!”

There will also be a raffle to win models and a tombola with an assortment of prizes.

Fundraising Manager Georgie Westley will be at the event on Sunday to judge the painting competition. She said: “I am really looking forward to meeting everyone to thank them personally for their support to our paediatric services.”

Health
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News