Gaming fan organises fundraising event for Walsall Manor Hospital

Jordan Jackson

Jordan, 25, is Atrium Ambassador at the hospital and his cheery smile greets visitors as they arrive at its welcome hub.

He is a passionate gamer and has set up Gaming Monsters – a weekend devoted to enthusiasts who love Warhammer, Lord of the Rings, Marvel and Bolt Action. The event is taking place on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 at Board in Brum in Short Heath, Willenhall and tickets are £5 for one day or £8 for the weekend.

Jordan said: “Gaming is really popular so I hope the combination of demonstration, speed painting and board games and the chance to get together with other fans will make for a successful event.

“Working at the hospital I see the good work that the Well Wishers charity does and I wanted to do something to support fundraising. I will be demonstrating Dungeons and Dragons and am looking forward to a whole weekend of gaming!”

There will also be a raffle to win models and a tombola with an assortment of prizes.